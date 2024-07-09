Caitlin Clark’s hilarious response to historic triple-double

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark’s phone was eerily silent after she became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double Saturday.

Or so she joked after practice Tuesday.

News 8’s Angela Moryan asked the All Star what the reaction was like on her phone and social media postgame.

“No text messages, nothing,” Clark said with a straight face. “No one reached out.”

That elicited a big laugh from the Indianapolis media contingent.

On the court, the Fever have a lot of confidence heading into Wednesday’s afternoon game against the Washington Mystics. Saturday’s 83-78 comeback win against the New York Liberty is the source of most of it.

“I think everyone is feeling good, especially with the way we won that game,” Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson said. “It felt really good to have good runs, to combat their runs, and really just execute in that fourth quarter, and people stepped up big throughout the whole team. I think it was such a good, well-rounded win, and it was a lot of fun in the locker room.”

Seven of the team’s nine wins this season have come in the last month. But the win against the current best team in the WNBA has certainly been the higlight.

“To come out against New York, have a tough offensive quarter in the second and the third quarter but still keep playing hard defensively, that’s just where we grew,” head coach Christie Sides said.

“There’s a lot things we still could’ve done better in that game,” Clark said. “Our defense was pretty good though. On offense, I thought we pushed the ball well. So just continuing to build.”

Clark’s triple-double has helped that growth. It was the first triple-double in Fever franchise history, but it didn’t shock Clark’s teammates one bit.

“I mean, I think if you guys have seen her do it for an accumulation of four years, I don’t think it would be too difficult on the pro level,” guard Kelsey Mitchell said.

“She’s always been this player, but I think we’re just now seeing it come out in the triple-double and the things like that,” Samuelson said. “Every shot she takes, I feel confident that it’s going to go in…. We’ve really started to push the pace and run the floor, and I think that’s something that she excels at really well.”

Clark and company will try to stack some more wins, starting at noon Wednesday against the Mystics.