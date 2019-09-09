Chatman out as Fever head coach/general manager

Indiana Fever head coach Pokey Chatman watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pokey Chatman won’t be returning to the Indiana Fever next season.

In a posting on the team’s website, the Fever announced that Chatman won’t be back.

“We want to thank Pokey for her time with our franchise and we wish her the absolute best,” said Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever Vice President of Basketball Operations. “Our organization is optimistic about our future as we continue to build on our 20-year legacy as one of the WNBA’s most successful franchises.”

Chatman was head coach and general manager for the team.

Chatman was 28-74 in three seasons with the team.