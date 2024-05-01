Fever announces Lilly to serve as jersey patch partner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever on Wednesday announced the agreement to partner with Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. and to display their corporate logo on the team’s jersey this season.

Lily will serve as the Fever’s health equity partner to close gaps in health outcomes in Indianapolis and across the state.

“The excitement around the Fever and women’s basketball means more opportunities for the Fever and partners like Lilly to shine a light on important issues like support for girls in sports and the need for improving health in Indiana communities,” said Rick Fuson, PS&E’s Chief Executive Officer, in a news release. “Lilly, like the game of basketball, is both distinctly Hoosier and truly global, and I am grateful to them for their ongoing partnership.”

The organization says the partnership comes when the spotlight is on the Fever and women’s basketball more intensely than ever before.

“Improving health equity in our home state of Indiana is something the Fever and Lilly both care deeply about, and we are thrilled to partner with the Fever at this exciting moment in women’s sports,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly’s chair and CEO, in a release. “We know that great teams work hard to get better and achieve a common goal. Together with the Fever, we at Lilly look forward to bringing greater awareness and achieving better health outcomes for our fellow Hoosiers. That would be a win for everyone.”

The Fever will tip off the preseason in Dallas on Friday at 8 p.m. and the regular season begins on May 14 in Connecticut.

Tickets can be purchased here.