Fever beat Sun 84-80, snap 11-game losing streak in series

Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever takes a shot during the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Aug. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points, Caitlin Clark had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 84-80 on Wednesday night to snap an 11-game losing streak in the series.

It was Indiana’s first win against Connecticut since July 3, 2021.

Neither team led by double figures in a game where Clark set a WNBA rookie record for made 3-pointers, passing Rhyne Howard’s 85 in 2022, with a triple in the first quarter. Clark added two more 3-pointers before finishing 3 of 12, giving her 88 on the season.

With Indiana leading 82-80, Clark had a long 3-pointer rattle out and Connecticut called a timeout with 38.6 seconds left. Marina Mabrey worked the clock down before passing it to Alyssa Thomas, who had it stolen by Indiana’s Temi Fagbenle with 24.1 remaining.

Lexie Hull, a 76% free-throw shooter, made two free throws with 19.4 seconds left to give Indiana a four-point lead. DiJonai Carrington was short on a 3-point attempt and Clark grabbed the rebound before running out the clock.

Hull, in her second start of the season, had 17 points and eight rebounds for Indiana (15-16). The Fever went 13 of 30 from distance, with four 3-pointers apiece from Hull and Mitchell.

Carrington scored 19 points, Thomas had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Mabrey added 16 points off the bench for Connecticut (22-8). DeWanna Bonner had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Indiana led 51-42 at halftime behind three double-digit scorers. Mitchell scored 13 points, and Hull and Clark each had 10. The Fever shot 55% in the first half as the teams combined for 21 turnovers.

Simone Biles, fresh off winning three more Olympic gold medals in Paris, was in attendance.