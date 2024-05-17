Fever fans react to home opener loss

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fever fans flocked to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the season’s home opener.

Despite the loss, many remained optimistic about the team’s potential.

The New York Liberty held a notable lead the entire game, with a final score of 102-66.

Donnie Ladd, of Louisville, Kentucky, is a new WNBA fanatic. He even plans to bring his daughter to a few games when he can.

“The game was kind of one-sided. They made a run there toward the end,” Ladd told News 8. “It wasn’t enough. I saw Caitlin Clark flirting with the triple-double, but she got into some foul trouble and didn’t really get in there like she wanted to.”

Ladd was thrilled “to witness history” as Clark made her Gainbridge season debut.

As fans surged out of Gainbridge Fieldhouse’s doors, many said they planned to attend additional games and believed Clark would adjust well to the team with more practice and time.