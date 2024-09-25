Fever general manager Lin Dunn’s hilarious Game 2 preview

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WISH) — News 8’s Angela Moryan caught up with Fever general manager Lin Dunn before Game 2 of the series between the Fever and the Connecticut Sun.

Dunn had some hilarious comments, most notably her comments on being in Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut and her excitement for the opportunity to send the series back to Indianapolis with a win in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Dunn talked about what has impressed her with the Fever’s growth since the Olympic break, her complaints about the Fever schedule to start the season, her keys to the game on Wednesday, and much more.

The Fever need to win on Wednesday to keep the series alive and send it to a winner-take-all Game 3 on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

