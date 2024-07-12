Fever guard Caitlin Clark wins multiple ESPY Awards

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT - MAY 14: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever warms up prior to a game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 14, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark has received numerous accolades throughout her basketball career.

She received even more honors on Thursday.

Clark won two ESPY Awards, after being named the “Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports” and having the “Best Record-Breaking Performance.”

The record-breaking performance honor was in reference to Clark becoming the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader, when she passed Pete Maravich for the top spot on the all-time list. She finished her collegiate career with 3,951 points.

Clark was not able to attend the actual awards show in Los Angeles, since she’s preparing for the Fever’s next game against the Phoenix Mercury.

She did though leave a virtual message that was played during the show.

“I just wanted to say thank you for this recognition,” Clark said in the message. “Obviously, I could not be there tonight. I’m a little bit busy in Indianapolis. But, this award means a lot not only to myself, but to my teammates and coaches that I had at the University of Iowa.”

The latest awards add to Clark’s impressive resume from her time at Iowa. She was also a two-time AP Player of the Year winner, a two-time Naismith College Player of the Year winner and a two-time John R. Wooden Award winner. Of course, she has many other awards besides those as well.

Clark’s success at the college ranks led to her getting selected first overall by the Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Clark was also a nominee for “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports,” but Las Vegas Aces guard A’ja Wilson took home that award Thursday.

Clark and the Fever are back in action on Friday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse when they face the Mercury. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Indiana is hoping to bounce back after falling to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday afternoon.