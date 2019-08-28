Fever host Inspiring Women Night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Fever hosted Inspiring Women Night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse during Tuesday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces.

News 8 sports reporter Olivia Ray emceed a halftime event that featured a conversation with Notre Dame women’s basketball head coach Muffett McGraw and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Engelbert believes now is the time to use the WNBA to empower women both on and off the court.

“Not only as women’s basketball players but as leaders. We’re going to be working on things like the economics of the league and the teams will be working on players experience and fan experience,” Engelbert said. “We have passionate fans… We’re the only women’s professional sports league to have lasted over two decades. We’re in our 23rd year, so we have huge momentum for the WNBA and for women’s empowerment.”

Engelbert played college basketball at Lehigh University, where her coach was McGraw.

On the court, the Fever defeated the Aces Tuesday night.