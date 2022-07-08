Indiana Fever

Fever loses 6th straight, falls to Chicago 93-84

The Indiana Fever logo. (Provided Photo/Indiana Fever)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored 20 points, Candace Parker had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 93-84 on Thursday night to secure home court for the Commissioner’s Cup game.

Chicago will host Las Vegas on July 26 for the Commissioner’s Cup.

Julie Allemand beat the third-quarter buzzer with a long 3-pointer to extend Chicago’s lead to 77-57 after a 29-point frame.

Indiana scored 18 of the opening 27 points of the fourth, but Chicago held on.

Azura Stevens scored 16 points and Allie Quigley added 13 for Chicago. Courtney Vandersloot had seven points and six assists.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points and rookie NaLyssa Smith had her sixth double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Dome for Soldier Field? Panel says Chicago should explore it

Sports /

AMC offers Discount Tuesdays on films through October

Entertainment /

15-year-old girl dead after crash in Carroll County

News /

Missing Greene County 12-year-old believed to be walking to Clay County

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.