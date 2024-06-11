Fever outclassed by Sun in blowout fashion

DiJonai Carrington #21 of the Connecticut Sun drives to the basket against Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the second half at the Mohegan Sun Arena on June 10, 2024, in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

MONTVILLE, CT (WISH) — For the third time this season, the Indiana Fever were outmatched by the WNBA standings leader, the Connecticut Sun. It was another ugly game at Mohegan Sun Arena for the Fever, losing 89-72.

The Fever were outclassed from the jump, going down double digits in the first quarter. The Sun were lights out offensively in the first three quarters, scoring 80 points in the first 30 minutes. The Fever held them to just nine points in the fourth quarter, but they still shot 47.1% from three and 87.5% from the free throw line.

“They did a great job executing,” Fever forward-center Aliyah Boston said. “But at the same time, I think we were just a step behind.”

Caitlin Clark struggled to get into a flow, scoring just 10 points in only 22 minutes. She was subbed out of the game with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter and never returned. The Fever were down by 27 points at the time. Chants of “we want Caitlin” were heard throughout the stadium in the fourth quarter.

Fever head coach Christie Sides was critical of her team after the game.

“You can’t at this level coach effort,” Sides said. “It felt like we were just trying to ask them to keep playing hard. You can’t start there. You can’t play in this league if you have to coach effort.”

Dijonai Carrington was dominant for the Sun, putting up 21 points on just 10 field goal attempts, leading both teams in scoring.

Aliyah Boston lead the Fever in scoring with 14 points and shot 5-11 from the field.

The Fever played the Sun better at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, losing by just four points. But both games on the road this season were lopsided, with the Sun winning by 21 points on opening night and by 17 on Monday.

The Fever will return to action on Thursday back home against the Atlanta Dream at 7 p.m.