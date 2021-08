Indiana Fever

Fever player Kysre Gondrezick taking leave from team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When the WNBA season resumes on Sunday, the Indiana Fever will be without one of their players.

That’s because, according to WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford, Kysre Gondrezick is taking a personal leave from the team.

It’s unclear how long Gondrezick will be away from the team.

Gondrezick was the fourth overall pick in April’s draft.

The Fever will take on the LA Sparks Sunday, their first game back since the Olympics.