Fever rookie Aliyah Boston named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever warms up before the game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on May 21, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston earned her second-ever league honor on Tuesday when she was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

This follows being named WNBA Rookie of the Month in May.

Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, is the first Fever player to win Player of the Week since teammate Kelsey Mitchell in May 2022.

During the week of June 12-18, Boston averaged 22.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting 69.2 percent (27-of-39) from the floor and 13-of-14 from the free throw line.

Since joining the Fever, Boston’s performance has been nothing short of electric.

The rookie center led Indiana to its first home win of the season on June 13 against the Washington Mystics, finishing with a game-high 23 points and career-high totals of 14 rebounds and six assists.

With her performance against the Mystics, Boston became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 20 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, one block, and one steal in a game while shooting better than 76% from the floor.

Boston leads the league in field goal percentage, shooting 66.4% on 71-of-107 from the floor this season. She leads all rookies in points per game (16.0 ppg), rebounds (7.7 rpg), blocks (1.6 bpg), and minutes played (29.1 mpg).

The Fever (4-7, 3-5 Eastern Conference) return to the court Thursday at 10 p.m. to face the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Indiana Fever Facebook page and Amazon Prime.

Fans can see Boston and her Fever teammates at home on July 2 when they host the Chicago Sky. Tickets are available online and at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.

