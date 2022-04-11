Fever select Baylor’s star NaLyssa Smith with No. 2 overall pick

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever started the busiest WNBA draft in franchise history on Monday night by drafting Baylor’s star 6-foot-4 forward NaLyssa Smith as the No. 2 overall draft pick.
Lin Dunn, interim manager of the Fever, said, “NaLyssa will have an immediate impact on the Indiana Fever franchise. The All-American and two-time Big 12 Player of the Year will provide immediate scoring and rebounding for our team. Her versatility will be a key to our rebuilding process.”
Smith led the Bears this past season, scoring over 22 points per game. During the 2020-2021 season Smith won college basketball’s Wade Trophy as the nation’s top player.
She departs Waco as the back-to-back Katrina McClain Award honoring the top power forward in the country.
Smith is a Converse, Texas, native and slots in as the Fever’s starting power forward this summer.
The Fever has three more picks in the first round of the WNBA draft.