Indiana Fever

Fever select Baylor’s star NaLyssa Smith with No. 2 overall pick

NaLyssa Smith #1 of the Baylor Bears celebrates after their game against the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at the Ferrell Center on March 18, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever started the busiest WNBA draft in franchise history on Monday night by drafting Baylor’s star 6-foot-4 forward NaLyssa Smith as the No. 2 overall draft pick.

Lin Dunn, interim manager of the Fever, said, “NaLyssa will have an immediate impact on the Indiana Fever franchise. The All-American and two-time Big 12 Player of the Year will provide immediate scoring and rebounding for our team. Her versatility will be a key to our rebuilding process.”

Smith led the Bears this past season, scoring over 22 points per game. During the 2020-2021 season Smith won college basketball’s Wade Trophy as the nation’s top player.

She departs Waco as the back-to-back Katrina McClain Award honoring the top power forward in the country.

Smith is a Converse, Texas, native and slots in as the Fever’s starting power forward this summer.

New: No. 2 overall pick the #Fever select #Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith. An elite scorer and rebounder is on the way to Indiana. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/T4JBEu8Q7R — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) April 11, 2022

The Fever has three more picks in the first round of the WNBA draft.