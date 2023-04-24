Fever welcome first overall draft pick Aliyah Boston to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Aliyah Boston has arrived in Indianapolis.

The No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft made her first trip as a member of the Indiana Fever during the weekend, and the franchise was ready to welcome her with open arms.

Fever General Manager Lin Dunn and Head Coach Christie Sides were among those who greeted Boston on Saturday at Indianapolis International Airport.

“It was pretty cool,” Boston said with a big smile. “I told them that if knew they were going to be at the gate I would have packed lighter. Coach Sides took my bag, and I said, ‘I know it’s heavy.’ I absolutely knew that but it was super exciting to see them.”

On Monday morning, Boston made was officially introduced at her new home arena, Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It’s been a whirlwind 48 hours for the future face of the franchise, including when she saw herself on a billboard on her way into town. “To see my name on that billboard was so cool. I sent it to my entire family group chat. I was like, ‘look, look.’ My Mom was like, ‘This is amazing.’ She was like, ‘Call me right now!’ I said, ‘No, Mom. I’m still with them,’” Boston said and laughed.

After meeting with the media, Boston wasted no time, immediately starting her first workout with the Fever on Salesforce Court.

The team’s first exhibition game is set for May 7 in Chicago against the Sky.