Fever’s Aliyah Boston gets jersey retired at her high school

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 25: Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever drives against the Connecticut Sun during the third quarter of Game Two of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs first round at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 25, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

WORCHESTER, Mass. (WISH) — Aliyah Boston received a special honor on Saturday night. She became the first athlete to have their jersey retired at her high school, Worcester Academy.

“It’s a blessing to be the first jersey retired in the history,” Boston said.

Boston was the Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year three times while she was at Worcester Academy, receiving the honor in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

She also had a message to all of the younger players that attended the jersey retirement ceremony.

“To the young ones in here, I just want you guys to dream big,” Boston said. “No matter what the situation is, no matter what it looks like, dream big. Because for me, it’s just crazy to think that a little girl from an island who can dream big, who wrote down her goals, who believed in God, is here right now.

Boston won the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2023. She has been an All-Star in each of the her seasons in the WNBA.

In 2024, Boston averaged 14 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

The Fever made the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons in 2024, losing to the Connecticut Sun in the first round, 2-0.

The Fever look to make it back to the playoffs in 2025, with their season starting on May 15 when they host the Chicago Sky.