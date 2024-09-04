Search
Fever’s Christie Sides named WNBA Coach of the Month

Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides gestures during a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
by: Josh Bode
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The accolades keep rolling in for the Indiana Fever. Fever head coach Christie Sides was named WNBA Coach of the Month for the month of August.

The Fever were 5-1 in the month after returning from the Olympic break.

Sides is the first head coach in Fever his tory to win the award.

In the month of August, the Fever led the league in scoring with 89.7 points per game. They also hit the most three-pointers in the WNBA in the month of August with 72 made threes.

This award comes one day after Caitlin Clark was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

The Fever clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday night, their first playoff appearance since 2016. They currently sit in the six seed if the playoffs started on Wednesday, and would play against the Minnesota Lynx in the first round. They have a half game lead on the Phoenix Mercury for that sixth spot, and are three games behind the Storm to improve to the fifth seed.

The Fever start a six game homestand on Wednesday night, playing the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m.

