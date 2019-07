INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, Fever guard Erica Wheeler became the first-ever undrafted WNBA player to win the All-Star Game MVP.

News 8 caught up with Wheeler on Monday to talk about what she wants athletes to learn from her story.

Wheeler said, “I’ve had a road that, you know, I wouldn’t change because it made me who I am and it built character, so, you know, just never give up, man, just keep pushing. Never let nobody tell you what you can’t be because sometimes you shock yourself.”