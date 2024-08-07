Home run derbies, scavenger hunts help Fever build chemistry

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with forward Aliyah Boston (7) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fever have taken time during the Olympic break to build their team chemistry. But, it’s not completely off the court. They’re still keeping the competitive spirit during their team building activities.

They started taking 10 minutes or so before each practice for some type of competitive game. On Tuesday before practice, they had a home run derby. Caitlin Clark won the derby, saying with a smile, “of course I won.”

They’ve also done other activities like a scavenger hunt and a blindfolded obstacle course. Head coach Christie Sides said the coaches have been brainstorming different activities for each day.

Not all of the chemistry building games are non-basketball though. They’ve played some common driveway basketball games like knockout and 21.

“It helps you build relationships with your teammates,” Clark said. “You see their true personality. You see what they’re passionate about. You goof with them. It’s just like the little things that can go a long way in building a team.”

“We’ve done a lot of team get-togethers and I think that’s been super great,” Aliyah Boston said.

After practice on Tuesday, a few players were filming a TikTok with Sides as well, showing some of the chemistry they are building in this Olympic break.

Boston thinks all the activities they’ve done together will help them once they get back to playing games.

“I think just the way we play, the way we continue to communicate with each other,” Boston said. “I think especially in tough moments, not separating, continuing to get closer and I think that’s just going to work with us especially coming in the second half of the season.”

The Fever return from the break on Friday, Aug. 16 at home against the Phoenix Mercury. The Fever currently have a record of 11-15, sitting in the seventh spot in the standings, which would put them in the playoffs.