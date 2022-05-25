Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever announces coach replacement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever made an announcement that Marianne Stanley will no longer hold the head coaching position.

Stanley was in the final year of her contract. She will be replaced by assistant coach Carlos Knox. Knox will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The team lost its Tuesday night game against the Chicago Sky 95-90, and is 2-7 on the season.

“I want to thank the Simon family and the Fever organization for the opportunity to lead this team over the past two and a half years. I look forward to the next chapter in my basketball journey, as well as being able to spend more time with my family,” Stanley said in the announcement.

The Fever’s next home game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the state fairgrounds.

“With this new group of players, it is time for our organization to go in a different direction. This was a difficult decision, and we wish Marianne the very best in the future,” Fever interim general manager, Lin Dunn, said.