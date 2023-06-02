Indiana Fever center named WNBA Rookie of the Month

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) goes to the basket against Connecticut Sun's Courtney Williams (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, May 19, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston has been named the WNBA’s Rookie of the Month for the month of May.

Boston leads all rookies in scoring (15.8 ppg) and minutes played (27.0 mpg) through the first month of the regular season.

This past Tuesday, Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft, scored a career-high 20 points during the Fever’s loss to Connecticut.

It’s the second time in franchise history that a rookie on the Fever has received this WNBA Rookie of the Month honor. The only other Fever player besides Boston to receive it was Natalie Achonwa back in June 2015.

Indiana is back in action Sunday at home against the Las Vegas Aces. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. EDT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.