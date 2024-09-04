Indiana Fever clinch 2024 playoff spot

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots as Dallas Wings' Jacy Sheldon (4) and Natasha Howard, right, defend in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever are heading to the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Fever clinched their spot Tuesday night without even playing a game because the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky both lost.

The 2024 postseason will be the franchise’s 14th playoff appearance. The Fever reached the playoffs 12 consecutive times from 2005-2016 and made its first postseason appearance in 2002.

The Fever can now finish the regular season no worse than tied for the eighth and last playoff position, and the Fever hold the tiebreaker over both the Dream and the Sky.

The team posted on X “WE’RE IN. we have officially clinched a spot in the 2024 @WNBA playoffs.”

The WNBA postseason will begin on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The league says the top eight teams regardless of conference will qualify for the playoffs and be seeded based on their record. The first playoff round follows a best-of-three format where the teams are seeded based on their regular-season record.

The Fever return home on Wednesday night to face the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Caitlin Clark has another reason to celebrate. The Fever guard is the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second week in a row. Clark averaged 24 points, 9 assists, and five rebounds a game as the Fever went 4 and 0 last week.

