Indiana Fever guard taking part in WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday

PHOENIX (WISH) — The Indiana Fever will be well represented in Phoenix during WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Three Fever players, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, were previously named All-Stars for the upcoming All-Star Game on Saturday night.

But that trio will not be alone out west this weekend.

That’s because Fever guard Erica Wheeler is also going to be in Phoenix. Wheeler will be one of five participants in the WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday night.

The Skills Challenge is essentially an obstacle course in which the participants can showcase their basketball skills, which include “dribbling, bounce pass, chest pass and outlet pass, in addition to shots including an elbow jumper and three-pointers from atop the arc and the corner.”

The other four participants in the Skills Challenge are Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray and Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey.

Wheeler is averaging 4.2 points and 2.0 assists per game this season. Her season-high 15 points came in a road game against the Seattle Storm in late June.

The Friday night competitions, like the WNBA Skills Challenge and WNBA 3-Point Content, are slated to begin around 9 p.m. EDT inside Footprint Center.