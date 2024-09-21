Indiana Fever hosting playoffs watch party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever are hosting a playoffs watch party for fans Sunday as the team faces off against the Connecticut Sun in the first round.

The watch party will be held at The AMP at 16 Tech on Sunday from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Fever fans can come cheer on the team with food, raffles, giveaways, and prizes, an appearance by Freddy Fever, and more. The first 200 fans to attend will receive a Fever Rebel jersey bag.

Visit feverbasketball.com/watchparty for more information.