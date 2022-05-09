Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever optimistic at start of new season

A detail view of a the official Wilson basketball before the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces at Footprint Center on May 06, 2022. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WNBA began its 26th season over the weekend and the Indiana Fever are just getting warmed up after their home opener.

The Fever hosted the L.A. Sparks on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, losing 87-77. It’s their second defeat in as many outings so far this season.

Despite Sunday’s loss, the team has its sights set on Tuesday’s home game against the Minnesota Lynx (0-2).

Dr. Allison Barber, Fever president and CEO, spoke with News 8 about the start of the season, newcomers to the team, player development, and the building of the franchise.

“I think what you are seeing this season is a change in our system. Coach Stanley and her assistant coaches have said, ‘Let’s focus on defense. Let’s be known for something with the Fever.’ We are going to be known for defense,” Barber said.

Dr. Barber says Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools and education programs that receive federal funding, plays a role with the Fever.

“Our team represents both sides of Title IX. A lot of people look at Title IX as the chance to get sports scholarships. That is true, but really the root of Title IX is that women got a chance to get college degrees,” Barber said.

The Fever play the Minnesota Lynx at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tickets can be purchased at the Fever website.