Indiana Fever part ways with head coach Christie Sides

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever announced on Sunday that they have parted ways with head Coach Christie Sides.

Sides was the Fever head coach for two seasons. In her two years with the Fever, Sides went 33-47. Last season, she helped get the Fever to their first postseason since 2016.

“We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth,” Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf said in a statement. “While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future.”

In her two seasons with the Fever, they had the WNBA Rookie of the Year both times (Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark).

Before she was the head coach of the Fever, Sides was an assistant coach with the Atlanta Dream.

