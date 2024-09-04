Search
Indiana Fever president to leave team

Indiana Fever President Allison Barber will step down at the end of the 2023-24 season, the team announced Wednesday. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Less than a day after the Indiana Fever clinched their first playoff spot in eight years, the organization announced a major change in leadership.

Allison Barber is stepping down from her role as team president at the end of the season, the Fever said in a release.

Barber will help held the development of the Marvella Project, which the team describes as “a new effort to empower girls and women in Indiana through sports.”

“Allison has been a tremendous leader for the Indiana Fever over the last six seasons,” Pacers Sports and Entertainment CEO Mel Raines said in a release. “We are grateful for her dedication and look forward to watching the positive impact she will continue to have during her next chapter.”

Barber joined the Fever in 2019 after working as chancellor of WGU Indiana. She previously served as deputy assistant secretary of defense and special detail to the Office of Global Communications during part of the George W. Bush administration.

The Fever will be back in action Wednesday night when they host the Los Angeles Sparks. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

