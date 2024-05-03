Indiana Fever reschedules first home preseason game due to conflict with Pacers playoff game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indiana Fever announced on Friday that one of its preseason games has been rescheduled because of a conflict with the Pacers’ home playoff schedule.

According to a release, the Fever was originally scheduled to face the Atlanta Dream on Friday, May 10. The two teams will compete at 7 p.m. on May 7 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, marking the first time Caitlin Clark competes in front of a home crowd.

It will also be the Pacers’ first Eastern Conference Semifinal home game in 10 years on back-to-back nights.

Tickets for Friday’s game will be valid for Thursday’s rescheduled date