Indiana Fever reschedules first home preseason game due to conflict with Pacers playoff game

Indiana Fever logo. (Provided Photo/Indiana Fever via Facebook)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indiana Fever announced on Friday that one of its preseason games has been rescheduled because of a conflict with the Pacers’ home playoff schedule.

According to a release, the Fever was originally scheduled to face the Atlanta Dream on Friday, May 10. The two teams will compete at 7 p.m. on May 7 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, marking the first time Caitlin Clark competes in front of a home crowd.

It will also be the Pacers’ first Eastern Conference Semifinal home game in 10 years on back-to-back nights.

Tickets for Friday’s game will be valid for Thursday’s rescheduled date

