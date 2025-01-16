Fever will soon have a state-of-the-art sports performance center in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever will break ground this summer on a $78 million state-of-the-art sports performance center in the heart of downtown Indianapolis.

The three-story, 108,000-square-foot Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center will be built on the west half of the former Marion County Jail I site at the corner of Alabama and Maryland streets, Pacers Sports & Entertainment said Thursday.

Currently, the team’s dedicated practice court and training area are inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. PS&E says the new facility is being planned and designed with female athletes in mind and will offer them a place to train, relax, and recharge.

“The center and amenities will be designed to address the specific needs of female athletes competing at the highest level, including performance and conditioning, recovery and rehabilitation, mental health and wellness, and lifestyle support,” PS&E said Thursday.

The facility will include two regulation-sized courts, premier strength and conditioning equipment, hydration station and full-service kitchen, infrared light therapy, float tank and multiple hydrotherapy pools, childcare space, and podcast and content production studio.

“With the goal of Indianapolis becoming the epicenter of women’s sports, this world-class sports performance center will be the preeminent place for players to train, recover and push their boundaries,” PS&E CEO Mel Raines said. “It’s a game changer in terms of providing the ultimate player experience and we can’t wait for our team to reap the benefits of having an exclusive and unparalleled facility designed specifically for them.”

Raines says the center will offer exclusive fan experiences and a Fever team store. It will also serve as a hub for the team’s community outreach and engagement efforts.

Construction is expected to begin in August and wrap up before the start of the 2027 WNBA season.

PS&E says the city of Indianapolis will transfer land to the Capital Improvement Board, which will enter into an operating agreement with the PS&E affiliate that will handle construction. The facility will be donated to the CIB at the end of the term of the operating agreement. The Indiana Pacers and Indianapolis Colts practice facilities are also located on land owned by the CIB.