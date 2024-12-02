Indiana Fever’s 2025 WNBA regular season schedule revealed

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark celebrates in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WNBA released its expanded 44-game regular season schedule on Monday for the upcoming season.

As a result, Indiana Fever fans now know what the team’s schedule next year will look like.

The Fever will play its regular season opener on Saturday, May 17 against the Chicago Sky. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. EDT inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In fact, Indiana’s first two games will be at home as it hosts the Atlanta Dream just three days later on May 20 at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Fever will then play its first road game of the regular season on May 22 at Atlanta.

Later in the month, on May 30, Indiana will face the Connecticut Sun in Indianapolis. It will be the first game for the Fever against the Sun since the Sun knocked the Fever out of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs in the first round.

Meanwhile, the Fever’s regular season finale will take place on Sept. 9 when Indiana hosts the Minnesota Lynx.

To see the Fever’s entire 2025 regular season schedule, click here.

According to the Fever, “a select number of single game tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Dec. 17” at 2 p.m. EDT.

The team’s preseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

It’s been a busy offseason already for the Fever. It hired a new head coach, Stephanie White, back in November after parting ways with former head coach Christie Sides in late October.

Of course, the team has big expectations as well for the upcoming season. Indiana made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016, and with key, young players like Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston returning, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the franchise.

Indianapolis will also be the host city for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which will take place in July.

The upcoming season will be Indiana’s 26th season in franchise history.