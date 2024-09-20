Indiana Fever’s first-round playoff opponent revealed

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after a three-point basket against the Dallas Wings in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Indiana Fever learned on Thursday night which team it will face in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

The Fever, who will enter the postseason as the No. 6 seed, will face the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs by beating the Chicago Sky 87-54 on Thursday night.

The Fever was 1-3 against the Sun during the regular season. Indiana was 0-3 against Connecticut before beating the Sun 84-80 in late August inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana finished the regular season with a 20-20 overall record, while Connecticut finished the regular season with a 28-12 overall record.

This story will be updated.