Indiana Pacers and Fever host emcees WNBA All-Star Weekend

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WISH) — The WNBA All-Star Weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center buzzed with energy as Olivia West took center stage, hosting a vibrant celebration that drew over 15,000 fans, a record attendance that highlighted the growing popularity of women’s basketball.

Dubbed WNBA Live, the event spanned from July 19 to July 20, featuring 24 partners showcasing their support for women’s basketball.

West joined News 8’s Midday newscast to talk about the growth of the game.

West conducted interviews with prominent figures such as Natasha Cloud from the Phoenix Mercury and Paige Bueckers of UConn, enriching the experience for attendees.

This year’s All-Star Game marked a milestone with record-breaking attendance. Fans enthusiastically cheered on stars like Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, and Kelsey Mitchell as they faced off against A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Diana Taurasi representing Team USA.

Reflecting on the event’s success, West shared insights into the evolving support for the WNBA.