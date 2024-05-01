Is Caitlin Clark the next Larry Bird?

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark speaks with the media after the WNBA basketball team practiced in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever are gearing up for their first preseason game of the 2024 WNBA season this week, the first organized basketball game with No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark in a Fever uniform.

Clark has done nothing but generate buzz around the franchise since she declared for the draft last February.

The all-time leading scorer in NCAA basketball history joins the Fever with high expectations, and a world of pressure.

Clark is facing similar pressure and expectations that Indiana great Larry Bird faced nearly 50 years ago.

In 1978, Bird had just led Indiana State to a 33-1 record, falling just short of a national title vs. Magic Johnson’s Michigan State Spartans.

He was then drafted by the Boston Celtics, tasked with becoming the new face of the franchise.

On Wednesday, Fever general manager was asked if she sees any similarities between Clark and Bird.

“Loretta Bird!” Dunn joked. “Let’s hope she is. Let’s hope she has the impact on this franchise that Larry Bird had on his franchise. I think the great thing about her is that she makes everybody better… does she have the potential to have a huge impact on our franchise? I think so.”

Dunn was the head coach of the Fever from 2008-2014, bringing the franchise its first WNBA championship in 2012. The hall-of-famer returned to Indiana in 2022 as the general manager.

While Dunn is excited for Clark’s superb scoring ability, the Fever GM knows that Clark’s ability to connect with teammates will be invaluable.

“You have to go out of your way to build relationships with your teammates,” Clark said. “Get to know them, get to know what makes them click. That has definitely been a big priority not only for myself, but our coaching staff, every girl on our team. You don’t have very long to do it, it’s a lot different than college, we are playing Dallas on Friday. We’ve had a little over a week and that’s it.”

There will be an adjustment period for Clark, who just led Iowa to the National Championship Game a month ago.

While she has the potential to be as prolific of a scorer as Bird, Clark’s impact could be felt on a passing standpoint before she fills the scoring sheet.

While Indiana plays Dallas on Friday, the Fever season officially begins on May 14 in Connecticut.

