Indiana Fever

Jewell Loyd scores 25 points, Storm beat Fever 95-73

Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) drives on Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, on July 5, 2022. The Storm defeated the Fever 95-73. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 25 points, Tina Charles had 13 points and eight rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 95-73 on Tuesday night.

Seattle got its 400th regular-season win. Gabby Williams added 14 points, Ezi Magbegor had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Breanna Stewart also scored 12 for Seattle. Sue Bird had two points, on 1-of-7 shooting and five assists.

Briann January, who is retiring after the season, also scored two points in her final trip to Indiana, where her 14-year career began.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points for Indiana. NaLyssa Smith added 14 points and Danielle Robinson had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.