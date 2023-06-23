Mitchell hits 7 3s, scores a season-high 25 points to help the Fever beat the Storm 80-68

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) dribbles down the court during the first half of an WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

SEATTLE (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points and the Indiana Fever used a 17-0 run in the second half to beat the Seattle Storm 80-68 on Thursday night.

NaLyssa Smith had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Indiana (5-7). Emma Cannon and Erica Wheeler each scored 10 points, and rookie Aliyah Boston had nine points and 11 rebounds.

WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd was held to 19 points on 5-of-21 shooting for Seattle (3-9). Ezi Magbegor added 18 points and Ivana Dojkic had 11. The Storm made just 22 of 74 field goals, with 11 coming from 3-point range.

Seattle led 59-58 with 4:11 left in the third quarter but didn’t score again until Jordan Horston’s layup with 3:48 remaining in the fourth. The Storm went 0 for 21 during the 10-minute drought, including 15 straight misses in the fourth.

Mitchell scored 12 points in the first half and Smith had 10 points and 10 rebounds as Indiana led 48-44. Mitchell made a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left in the third quarter to extend the lead to 67-59 after a 9-0 run.