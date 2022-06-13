Indiana Fever

NaLyssa Smith has 21 points, 14 rebounds; Fever beat Lynx 84-80

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Indiana closed Sunday night’s game on a 11-4 run to beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-80.

Victoria Vivians added 15 points and hit two 3-pointers during the game-ending run to help the Fever end a five-game skid.

Danielle Robinson scored 16 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 15 for the Fever (4-12).

Nikolina Milic had a career-high 23 points on 11-of-19 shooting for Minnesota and Aerial Powers added 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.