New banner unveiled inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Not many banners recognizing individuals hang from the rafters of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On Friday night though, another one was added.

Prior to the Indiana Fever’s game against the Phoenix Mercury, the Fever honored the late Jim Morris by unveiling a banner with his name on it inside the arena. The logos for the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever are on the banner underneath his name.

The banner was unveiled after a moment of silence was held for Morris.

Morris, who was the vice chairman of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, passed away last month at the age of 81.

A news release following his passing called Morris “one of the most influential and impactful leaders in state history and helped shape the economic, social, and cultural landscapes of Indianapolis and Indiana over his sixty-year professional career.”

The new banner hangs in between a banner honoring former Pacers co-owner Mel Simon and a banner recognizing Basketball Hall of Fame member Tamika Catchings, who played 15 seasons for the Fever.

Other individuals honored on the row of banners on the west side of the arena include George McGinnis, Reggie Miller, Mel Daniels, Roger Brown, Bobby Leonard and Lin Dunn.

The banners inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on the west side of the arena (WISH Photo)

Following Morris’ death, Pacers Sports & Entertainment chairman Herb Simon, along with the Simon family, released the following statement:

“There are no words that would do justice to how consequential Jim’s life truly was. To his very last day, he was hard at work bringing people together to help those most in need and make our city and our state stronger, more civil, and more united. No one loved Indiana and Indianapolis more than Jim. To us, though, Jim was family, a lifelong friend, a mentor, and the ultimate fan. He was a constant presence in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and an endless source of optimism on the future of his beloved Pacers, Fever and Indiana University. Jim will be sorely missed by all of us, and we will keep him and his family in our prayers now and always.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement as well following Morris’ passing. In the statement, he called Morris “Indiana royalty.” The following was part of Silver’s statement:

“He devoted much of his life to serving his community and took great pride in seein

Indianapolis develop into a world-class destination. He also cared deeply about the Pacers and

Fever and their role in inspiring and connecting people.”

The Indiana Fever would end up beating the Mercury 98-89 on Friday night.