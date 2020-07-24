Parenting inside the Indiana Fever basketball ‘bubble’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever finalized its new staff this spring with the addition of assistant coach April Schilling.

Schilling is a Connersville, Indiana, native and 1999 Miss Indiana Basketball. Her first few months back home have been unexpected, but she’s found silver linings, even when it came to bringing her baby girls to the “bubble” as play resumes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Schilling said, “It’s been fun. This is something that is not only exciting for me, and coaching awesome young ladies, but also, I have my two young little girls here who get to watch these confident, strong women who are excellent in their craft day in and day out. And you know, more is caught than taught.”

Life is not normal inside of the sports bubbles. Access is restricted, the entire environment is built for basketball, but that’s OK for the Schilling family.

“In this instance, I couldn’t be more thankful for the group that’s gonna be around. They’re five and seven, so they’re kind of soaking everything in,” Schilling said.

Ava and Callie Schillings are students of the game, and a staple at the Fever courts.

Schilling said, “Actually yesterday, Tamika and coach Stanley led up a contract signing. So they signed rookie contracts, and they couldn’t be more excited that they were official ball girls, officially part of the team. They couldn’t go to sleep last night, they were so excited.”

The Fever have done their best to make their Florida campus feel like home.

But for Coach Schilling and several other WNBA mothers, trying to coach and parent in the middle of a pandemic, all while being stuck in the WNBA bubble, is a balancing act.

“I did count the costs. I do believe though, in the state of the world this is the safest place for them, because we’re tested every single day, We have doctors on site and we have pediatricians on site, so that made me feel a lot more comfortable,” Schilling added, “It’s a challenge. But Just a real special memory for my girls and like I said, you know for them to be, day in and day out, for them to be around these strong, confident women, what mom wouldn’t want that?”

