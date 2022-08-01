Indiana Fever

Plum, Aces deal Fever club-record 14th straight loss 94-69

UNCASVILLE, CT - JUNE 08: A close-up view of the game ball used during the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun on June 8, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 26 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat Indiana 94-69, handing the Fever a club-record 14th straight loss.

Plum sank 9 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers as Las Vegas (22-8) beat Indiana (5-27) for the second time in three days.

A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young and reserve Theresa Plaisance all scored 13.

A pair of rookies paced the Fever. No. 2 overall pick Nalyssa Smith had 18 points and 13 rebounds, while second-rounder Destanni Henderson came off the bench to score 16 with four assists.

Leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell didn’t play after it was announced Saturday she’d miss the remainder of the season with a plantar fascia tear in her left foot.