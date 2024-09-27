Report: Caitlin Clark wins WNBA Rookie of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caitlin Clark has been named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, per a report from Shams Charania at The Athletic.

Clark was also named the AP WNBA Rookie of the Year earlier this week.

Clark broke the WNBA rookie record for points, assists, and three-pointers made.

She averaged 19.2 points per game and 8.4 assists per game. Her assists per game mark led the entire league.

She helped the Fever make the playoffs for the first time in eight years, where they were knocked out in the first round by the Connecticut Sun.