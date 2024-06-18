Report: WNBA attendance is 105% higher when Caitlin Clark plays

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes against Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(WISH) — It’s no secret that Caitlin Clark has helped WNBA ticket sales, but by how much?

A lot, according to a recent breakdown by Sportscasting.com.

A June 11 article from Sportscasting.com’s Nick Raffoul says:

Caitlin Clark has caused attendance figures to jump 87% compared to opponent’s average home attendance.

Clark has accounted for 33.5% of the total WNBA attendance in 2024.

When Clark plays, WNBA games average 15,591 fans in attendance (+105%) compared to 7,645 fans when she is not in action.

Indiana Fever average 36% more fans on the road (15,142) than any other WNBA team.

The article was published after Clark was left off Team USA Women’s Basketball roster and after the WNBA announced attendance was up 156% compared to last year.

Sportscasting.com also took a deep dive into the number of fans who attended against the Fever compared to the average attendance for all other home games when Clark was not in action.

The article says, “To view Clark’s effect on the WNBA’s attendance, we’ve compared the number of fans attending against the Fever compared to the average attendance for all other home games when the Indiana star is not in action.

“Overall, Fever opponents saw attendance numbers rise by an average of 87.7% compared to when Clark isn’t on the floor. The 0-12 Washington Mystics saw the biggest jump in attendance at nearly 260% while two other teams (L.A. Sparks & Seattle Storm) more than doubled their average attendance figures with Clark in town.

“When removing the Aces from the equation, Clark’s effect grew even bigger to a whopping 137% compared to when she’s not in action.”