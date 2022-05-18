Indiana Fever

Rhyne Howard scores 19 as Dream beat Fever, 101-79

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 19 points, Cheyenne Parker added 17 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 101-79 on Tuesday night.

Erica Wheeler had a season-high 16 points and rookie Kristy Wallace added a career-best 15 for Atlanta. Wallace was a second-round pick out of Baylor in 2018 and made her WNBA debut in the season opener after playing professionally in her native Australia the last four seasons.

Howard hit 3-pointers to open and close an 11-2 opening run and the Dream never trailed.

Victoria Vivians led Indiana (2-4) with 16 points. Danielle Robinson and Kelsey Mitchell score 12 points apiece.

NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 overall selection in last month’s draft, did not play for the Fever due to an ankle injury.