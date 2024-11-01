Fever announce Stephanie White as new head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever on Friday announced former Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White will lead the team.

It will be her second stint as the Fever’s head coach, following a 37-31 run during the 2015 and 2016 seasons that included a trip to the 2015 WNBA Finals. White led the Sun to back-to-back WNBA Semifinals appearances in 2023 and 2023, compiling a record of 55-25 in her two years as the head coach there. Prior to her first run leading the Fever, White was an assistant coach for four years, including during the team’s 2012 WNBA championship. She has a combined 17 seasons of experience as a player and a coach in the WNBA. White’s five seasons as a player included a stint on the Fever’s inaugural roster in 2000.

“I am incredibly proud and honored to return home to Indiana and lead the Fever during such a pivotal moment in this franchise’s history, as well as during during such an important time throughout women’s athletics,” White said in a news release.

She also played for four seasons at Purdue, including winning the 1999 National Championship. During her time as a Boilermaker, she scored 2,182 career points. She was inducted into the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.

Prior to her collegiate career, White was a standout basketball player for Seeger High School in West Lebanon. She scored 2,869 points in her four seasons there, at the time the most in IHSAA girls’ basketball history. That total included 886 points during the 1994-1995 season, then the second-highest single-season total.

Fever officials will formally introduce White at a news conference Monday afternoon.