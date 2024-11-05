Stephanie White is excited to be back home in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stephanie White’s introductory press conference was on Monday, and she was excited to return home.

White was named the new head coach of the Fever on Friday. She went to high school in Indiana (Seeger in West Lebanon). She was the Big Ten Player of the Year at Purdue and won the national championship there in 1999.

White also coached the Fever as an assistant from 2011-14 and was the head coach from 2015-16.

“This is coming home for me,” White said. “It has been such an experience with this franchise for nearly 25 years from day one and the opportunity to come home and lead this young, exciting, talented team.”

“This is a really, really special place,” White said. “It’s a special franchise. It’s been a part of my DNA from day one and will always continue to be a part of my DNA.”

White also spoke very highly of the Fever’s young core duo of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

“These two are the best, and I think that there’s so many things that they do well right now,” White said. “You saw the difference from the beginning of the season to the end of the season, and how much better they got with one another, and how much they could anticipate what one another was going to do, how they facilitate with one another, but there’s so much room for growth.”

Clark and Boston have won the last two WNBA Rookie of the Year awards.

White spent the past two season with the Connecticut Sun, where she won WNBA Coach of the Year in 2023.

The Sun were the team that knocked the Fever out of the playoffs this past season. It was the Fever’s first playoff appearance since 2016.

White and the Fever will look to build off that in 2025.