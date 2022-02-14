Indiana Fever

Tamika Catchings steps down as Fever VP, GM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tamika Catchings is leaving the Indiana Fever.

Catchings announced Monday morning that she is stepping down as the vice president for basketball operations and general manager.

Lin Dunn, coach of the championship-winning 2012 Indiana Fever team, will serve as interim general manager.

“For more than 30 years, this game I love has been a very pivotal part of my life. First as a player and then as an executive, I have been committed to the challenge of finding ways to improve, ways to succeed, and ultimately ways to put my teams in winning positions,” Catchings said in a statement.

Catchings spent her entire WNBA career with the franchise, playing for 15 seasons after being drafted in 2001. She retired from the league after the 2016 season and joined team management in 2017.

The team has not made the WNBA playoffs since Catchings retired, averaging just eight wins per season over the last five years.

The team’s last two top draft picks, Lauren Cox (picked 3rd overall in 2020) and Kysre Gondrezick (picked 4th overall in 2021) are no longer with the team after being waived.