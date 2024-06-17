What Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides has learned about her team this season

Indiana Fever players after their win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever is on a two-game winning streak for the first time this season.

The Fever topped the Chicago Sky 91-83 on Sunday in front of a sold-out crowd in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It was Indiana’s second win over Chicago this year.

“We don’t talk about the wins,” Fever head coach Christie Sides said. “We just talk about success follows that. And that’s just what’s happening for our team right now.”

Four Fever players scored in double-figures, including rookie guard Caitlin Clark.

“Taking good shots and helping our teammates take good shots I think was the key,” Clark said. “Only giving up one o-board (offensive rebound) in the second half was huge as well.”

Clark nearly had a triple-double in the victory. She finished with 23 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds. She was 7-of-11 (63.6%) from the field. It was her best field goal percentage this season in a game.

Her performance was just a sample of what the Fever offense looked like on Sunday. As a team, Indiana was efficient, shooting 35-of-62 (56.5%) from the field. That helped lead to 91 points. In fact, Indiana has scored 91 points in each of its last two victories.

“I think the 90+ points come from pace obviously getting up and down the floor, but defensively, being sound enough to go back on the o-end (offensive end),” Indiana guard Kelsey Mitchell said.

It’s been a big turnaround for Indiana since its slow start to the season, in which it lost eight of its first nine games.

The Fever has now won three of its last four games.

“They’re learning each other,” Sides said. “This is what’s happening right now – they’re learning each other. They’re learning how to play off each other. They’re recognizing reads off each other.”

Sure, the schedule has gotten a bit easier since the difficult slate to start the year, but Sides is still impressed by what she’s seeing from her team.

“They’re way more resilient than I thought they were,” Sides said. “We keep using that word.”

Indiana is back in action on Wednesday against the Washington Mystics. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EDT inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.