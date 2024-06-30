Search
What the Indiana Fever accomplished for the first time this season

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles past Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
by: Andrew Chernoff
PHOENIX (WISH) — The Indiana Fever are back on the winning track after beating the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday afternoon 88-82.

It was the Fever’s first regular season win over a team above .500. The Mercury entered the game with a 9-8 overall record.

Indiana trailed by as many as 15 points in the game.

Forward Aliyah Boston led the way for the Fever with a team-high 17 points and 8 rebounds.

Guard Kelsey Mitchell finished with 16 points.

Rookie guard Caitlin Clark had 15 points, 12 assists, and 9 rebounds. She was just one rebound shy of becoming the first-ever WNBA rookie to have a triple-double.

Forward Nalyssa Smith added 12 points and 15 rebounds for Indiana.

Phoenix was led by center Brittney Griner, who had a game-high 24 points, along with 6 rebounds.

It was the fourth straight road game for the Fever.

With the win, Indiana improves to 8-12 this season.

Indiana is back in action on Tuesday, July 2 in Las Vegas against the Aces. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. EDT.

