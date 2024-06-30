What the Indiana Fever accomplished for the first time this season

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles past Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (WISH) — The Indiana Fever are back on the winning track after beating the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday afternoon 88-82.

It was the Fever’s first regular season win over a team above .500. The Mercury entered the game with a 9-8 overall record.

Indiana trailed by as many as 15 points in the game.

Forward Aliyah Boston led the way for the Fever with a team-high 17 points and 8 rebounds.

Guard Kelsey Mitchell finished with 16 points.

Rookie guard Caitlin Clark had 15 points, 12 assists, and 9 rebounds. She was just one rebound shy of becoming the first-ever WNBA rookie to have a triple-double.

Forward Nalyssa Smith added 12 points and 15 rebounds for Indiana.

Phoenix was led by center Brittney Griner, who had a game-high 24 points, along with 6 rebounds.

It was the fourth straight road game for the Fever.

With the win, Indiana improves to 8-12 this season.

Indiana is back in action on Tuesday, July 2 in Las Vegas against the Aces. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. EDT.