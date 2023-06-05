Wilson scores 27 with 10 boards, Parker hits 2 late FTs as Aces beat Fever, improve to 6-0

Indiana Fever fans on the sidelines during the Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game on July 31, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever hold the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Candace Parker made two free throws with 24 seconds left and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 84-80 Sunday to extend its franchise record for consecutive wins to open a season.

The Aces (6-0), who trailed by 10 points after Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, closed the game on a 23-9 run.

Las Vegas used an 11-1 run capped by a Chelsea Gray’s three-point play that made it 72-all with 4:03 to play. Erica Wheeler answered with a layup and her 3 with 2:32 remaining gave the Fever a five-point lead but after Kelsey Plum scored inside for the Aces, Jackie Young made back-to-back layups to make it 80-79.

Aliyah Boston tied it by making the second of two free throws for Indiana with 47.1 to go, but Parker’s foul shots put the Aces in front.

Mitchell missed a layup with 15 seconds left and Las Vegas dribbled the clock down until Alysha Clark was fouled with 1.7 seconds left and hit two free throws to seal the game.

Mitchell led Indiana (1-4) with 22 points, hitting five of six 3-point attempts. Wheeler added 15. Boston got into foul trouble and had just seven points and four rebounds in her first matchup against Wilson — pitting the two former Gamecocks who were No. 1 picks.

Young scored 18 points and Gray added 17 with eight rebounds and seven assists for Las Vegas.

The Aces had their WNBA record for consecutive games scoring at least 90 points stopped at five games.