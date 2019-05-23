WISH-TV, MyINDY to broadcast 5 Indiana Fever games

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Indiana Fever. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Indiana Fever are set to begin the 2019 regular season, their 20th as an organization.

The team tips off the 34-game regular season on the road as they take on the New York Liberty on Friday, May 24.

Fans looking to catch Fever games this season will be able to simply tune into WISH-TV and MyINDY.

Five Fever games will be shown on WISH-TV and MyINDY beginning June 1,

The list of games to be shown on WISH-TV and MyINDY is as follows:

Saturday, June 1 - New York Liberty - 7 p.m. WISH-TV

Friday, July 19 - Washington Mystics - 7 p.m. - MyINDY

Tuesday, Aug. 20 - New York Liberty - 7 p.m. - MyINDY

Tuesday, Aug. 27 - Las Vegas Aces - 7 p.m. - MyINDY

Sunday, Sept. 8 - Connecticut Sun - 4 p.m. - WISH-TV

For more tickets and more information on the Fever, click here.