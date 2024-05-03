WNBA ticket sales go up 93%, report points to Caitlin Clark as the reason

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are the main reasons for a spike in WNBA ticket demand. According to a season preview report from StubHub, WNBA ticket sales are up 93 % compared to last year.

The report says the increase in demand has to do with Caitlin Clark, calling the Indiana Fever star’s impact on the game “Electrifying.”

Clark and the Fever have their first pre-season game Friday in Texas, in front of a sold-out crowd. Tip-off against the Dallas Knights is at 8 p.m.

The report shows ticket sales for the Fever are 13 times higher than last year. It also shows nine of the 10 best-selling games this season are Indiana away games.

(Photo Provided/StubHub)

Report Highlights:

Demand for the WNBA rise: Sales nearly doubled last season at this time, a growth trend StubHub has tracked over the years Sales are 41 times higher compared to the 2018 season start, 15 times higher than 2019, and 5 times higher than 2022

Indiana Fever is the top trending team: Fever sales are up more than 13 times – this same time -last year. StubHub says the Fever play in nine of the 10 best-selling games this season

Fever sales are up more than 13 times – this same time -last year. StubHub says the Fever play in nine of the 10 best-selling games this season The Fever are the #3 in-demand team: Up from the No. 11 spot in 2023

Top Trending WNBA Teams

Top In-Demand WNBA Games

The top 10 selling games of the season are Indiana Fever away games, except for one Las Vegas Aces game. The games include:

StubHub encourages people to be patient while buying tickets. Demand is at its peak during the initial on-sale. They also say sticker shock on tickets should not deter people and wait for prices to settle on the resale market. If you do buy tickets, make sure you use a trusted seller.