WNBA upgrades Carter foul, fines Sky after fiery loss to Fever

A WNBA basketball sits in the court in a game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever on June 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WNBA dropped the hammer on the Chicago Sky Sunday morning after the Indiana Fever beat the Sky 71-70 in the first game of the Commissioner’s Cup Saturday afternoon.

After reviewing Chennedy Carter’s late third quarter foul on Fever star Caitlin Clark, the league has upgraded the foul to flagrant 1. It was initially ruled an “away from the play” common foul, much to the displeasure of the Indiana Fever.

Head coach Christie Sides said postgame Saturday that she would be submitting the play to the WNBA for review. Later that night, she posted on X, “This is unacceptable @wnba. When will the consistent complaints be heard?!? Something has to be done!”

The WNBA did more than just upgrade Carter’s foul to flagrant. The league also fined Clark’s college rival and now Sky starting forward Angel Reese $1,000 for “failing to make herself available to the media for interviews following the game.”

Reese was seen animatedly celebrating at the bench when Carter slammed Clark to the ground. Reese famously got in Clark’s face after her LSU Tigers beat Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship in 2023.

The league also levied a $5,000 fine to the Sky organization for “failing to ensure that all players comply with WNBA media policies.”

Carter and Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon both refused to answer questions regarding Clark postgame.

“I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions,” Carter said with Weatherspoon adding, “That’s enough. We’re good.”

Clark was more forthcoming when asked about the controversial foul.

“It is what it is,” Clark said postgame. “I feel like I’m at the point where you accept it and don’t retaliate. Just let them hit you, be what it is, don’t let it get inside your head and know it’s coming. I think at this point I know I’m going to take a couple hard shots a game. I’m trying not to let it bother me. Just trying to stay in the game and stay focused on my team, and focus on what’s important.”

The Fever continue their tough schedule with another matchup against the New York Liberty Sunday night.

The game tips off at 7 p.m.